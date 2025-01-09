Celebrating India’s Global Contributions: Trinidad and Tobago's Nod to a Heritage Tied by History

On Thursday, Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago, lauded India's contributions to global civilization, emphasizing fields like mathematics, medicine, and navigation.

Virtually addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025, she highlighted the establishment of the world's first university in Takshashila and recognized Ayurveda's presence as an ancient health practice.

Kangaloo acknowledged the rich contributions of Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago's social and cultural fabric and praised the continued bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)