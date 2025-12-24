K-Pop Concerts Revive Cultural Ties Amid Ban Lifting, Chris Rea's Festive Farewell, and Larry Ellison's Paramount Guarantee
A K-Pop concert will take place in Hong Kong this February, as announced by organizers who plan to broadcast it across mainland China through a state-run network. This comes as cultural exchanges between China and South Korea are reignited following an unofficial decade-long ban.
In other news, Chris Rea, the beloved English singer-songwriter known for 'Driving Home for Christmas,' has died at the age of 74 after a brief illness. His hit song 'Fool (If You Think It's Over)' was a chart success in the U.S., earning him a Grammy nomination.
Meanwhile, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, has offered a personal guarantee totaling $40.4 billion to secure Paramount Skydance's bid for Warner Bros Discovery. This bold move seeks to strengthen Paramount's position against a rival offer from Netflix.