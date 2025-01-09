Hrithik Roshan Reflects on Childhood Memories with Rajinikanth in 'Bhagwaan Dada'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently shared his fond memories of working alongside the legendary Rajinikanth as a child artist in the 1986 film 'Bhagwaan Dada'. Recalling his childhood experience, Roshan described Rajinikanth as gentle and supportive, especially during moments when he struggled with his scenes.

Before stepping into the limelight as a leading hero in his father Rakesh Roshan's blockbuster 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' in 2000, Hrithik had worked in several projects, including 'Aasha' and 'Aap Ke Deewane'. 'Bhagwaan Dada', directed by Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash, featured Rajinikanth and the late Sridevi.

Hrithik said he was unaware then of Rajinikanth's monumental stature and the profound impact of working with him. However, he acknowledged Rajinikanth's generosity, often taking the blame for Hrithik's mistakes on set. This heartwarming recount comes ahead of Netflix's premiere of 'The Roshans', a documentary delving into the family's cinematic legacy, set to release on January 17.

