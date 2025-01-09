Ravichandran Ashwin Inspires Youth at Graduation Day: Pursue Excellence Beyond Education

At the 23rd Graduation Day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin imparted some invaluable wisdom to the 1,601 graduates. He stressed the importance of pursuing excellence and continuing education beyond formal schooling.

Addressing the students, Ashwin urged the youth to latch onto meaningful causes post-education, turning these commitments into sources of strength and resilience. Recalling his challenges in balancing cricket with studies, he highlighted the role that time management played in his success.

The event, graced by esteemed guests such as Prabu David of Rochester Institute of Technology, turned into a tribute to ongoing learning and personal growth, urging graduates to remain focused and undeterred by naysayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)