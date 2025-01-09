Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Inspires Youth at Graduation Day: Pursue Excellence Beyond Education

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin urged young graduates to pursue excellence and lifelong learning during the 23rd Graduation Day at Rajalakshmi Engineering College. He emphasized the importance of holding onto a good cause after formal education and shared his own experiences in balancing academics with sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:10 IST
At the 23rd Graduation Day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin imparted some invaluable wisdom to the 1,601 graduates. He stressed the importance of pursuing excellence and continuing education beyond formal schooling.

Addressing the students, Ashwin urged the youth to latch onto meaningful causes post-education, turning these commitments into sources of strength and resilience. Recalling his challenges in balancing cricket with studies, he highlighted the role that time management played in his success.

The event, graced by esteemed guests such as Prabu David of Rochester Institute of Technology, turned into a tribute to ongoing learning and personal growth, urging graduates to remain focused and undeterred by naysayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

