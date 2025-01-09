Inferno: Hollywood's Hellish Blaze

A catastrophic fire outbreak in Los Angeles has left a trail of destruction in its wake, devastating the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, home to many Hollywood stars. The blaze, consuming nearly 12,000 acres, has displaced residents, including notable figures like Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton, forcing them to evacuate.

As images of burning homes circulated, celebrities such as Leighton Meester, Anthony Hopkins, and Anna Faris were among those whose properties were jeopardized. The sheer scale of the fire has been overwhelming, turning luxury residences and local landmarks to ashes, leaving the community in shock.

Amid the devastation, individuals like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mandy Moore have shared their experiences, highlighting the emotional toll. Despite the loss and heartbreak, there remains a strong sense of community and the resolve to rebuild. The fire has underscored the unpredictable nature of such disasters, prompting widespread concern and empathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)