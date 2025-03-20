Left Menu

Immediate Evacuation Ordered for Gurugram Towers

Residents of Towers A, B, and C at Chintels Paradiso Housing Society in Gurugram are ordered to vacate within 15 days after a structural audit deemed them unsafe. The Deputy Commissioner's order follows a partial collapse in 2022 and growing disputes over safety, citing imminent danger.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:27 IST
A structural audit has deemed Towers A, B, and C of the Chintels Paradiso Group Housing Society in Gurugram as unsafe, prompting an immediate evacuation order from the Deputy Commissioner. Residents have 15 days to vacate following this directive, which cites an 'imminent danger to life and property.'

The situation escalated after part of Tower D collapsed in February 2022, resulting in two fatalities. This tragic event has fueled ongoing disputes between the builder and residents over safety concerns. The Central Building Research Institute's findings have intensified the urgency to address these issues.

Gurugram authorities have appointed a nodal officer to oversee the process, and the police may be involved to ensure compliance. Legal actions are outlined for those failing to comply with evacuation orders under various sections of the Indian Justice Code and the Disaster Management Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

