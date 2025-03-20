Renewed Conflict in Gaza Brings Devastation and Displacement
After two months of ceasefire, Israel resumed airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza, causing significant casualties and displacement. The conflict, primarily targeting the militant group Hamas, has provoked further escalation despite attempts at mediation. Both sides remain on high alert, as fears and tensions rise amidst calls for peace.
In a devastating resurgence of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in at least 91 Palestinian deaths, as confirmed by Gaza's health ministry. The conflict marks the breakdown of a two-month ceasefire with the dominant Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
The renewed Israeli campaign has led to widespread displacement, with residents being ordered to evacuate several key areas across the enclave. Tensions have escalated further with Hamas retaliating by launching rockets into Israel, prompting defensive maneuvers by the Israeli military.
The death toll and destruction have intensified pressure on international mediators to negotiate peace. However, negotiations have thus far failed to secure a renewed ceasefire, leaving many civilians caught in the crossfire of this protracted conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
