Kerala Beaches Earn Blue Flag Status for Sustainability Excellence
Kerala's Kappad and Chal beaches have received the prestigious Blue Flag certification. This accolade by the Foundation for Environmental Education highlights their adherence to stringent environmental and safety standards. The achievement elevates Kerala's standing as a global leader in sustainable tourism, attracting eco-conscious travelers.
In a significant development for Kerala's tourism industry, the state's Kappad and Chal beaches have secured the prestigious Blue Flag certification from Denmark's Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). The certification marks the beaches' compliance with rigorous environmental and safety standards.
Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas emphasized that the Blue Flag recognition not only boosts the global allure of these beaches but also solidifies Kerala's reputation as a premier sustainable tourism destination. Riyas hailed the achievement as a 'milestone' in maintaining the state's scenic landscapes while advancing eco-friendly initiatives.
Echoing this sentiment, Tourism Director Sikha Surendran stated that the Blue Flag status reflects Kerala's commitment to responsible and accessible tourism. The accreditation requires adherence to 33 criteria, including sustainable and safety practices, reinforcing the appeal of these beaches to environmentally mindful travelers.
