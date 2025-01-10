Left Menu

25 Years of Stardom: Hrithik Roshan's Journey from 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' to Today

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recalls his debut in the 2000 film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,' directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. As he marks his silver jubilee in cinema, the film is being re-released. The star discusses his initial surprise, career highlights, and upcoming projects like 'War 2.'

Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan shared memories of his breakout role in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' during a special screening celebrating 25 years of his illustrious career. Directed by father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik initially believed the film was meant for major stars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan.

Marking his silver jubilee in the film industry, Hrithik reflected on the unexpected casting that launched his career, revealing how he navigated initial doubts and the enduring impact of his debut. As theaters prepare to re-release the blockbuster, Hrithik humorously expressed concerns over renewed scrutiny of his early work.

Looking back on a diverse filmography featuring hits like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' Hrithik emphasized his preference for acting over stardom. As he prepares for his latest film 'War 2,' the actor remains focused on authenticity and connection with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

