Vishwaroop Ram: An Epic Journey Through Global Perspectives

The Vishwaroop Ram exhibition at the 2025 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave is capturing the imagination of the Indian diaspora with a unique presentation of the Ramayana. Titled 'Universal Legacy of Ramayana', it blends traditional and contemporary art to showcase the epic's global cultural imprint.

On display are 150 artifacts, including idols from India and around the globe, featuring traditional and modern interpretations from 17 countries. Highlights include Mexican piñatas, Thai masks, Sri Lankan musical instruments, and global stamps displaying Ramayana themes.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the exhibition reflects the cultural resonance of the Ramayana in 22 countries. Modi shared his encounter with the Lao version, Phalak Phalam, emphasizing the enduring global connections to the epic.

(With inputs from agencies.)