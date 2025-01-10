Left Menu

Hollywood Embraces 'All We Imagine As Light': A Triumph in Global Cinema

The film 'All We Imagine As Light' by Payal Kapadia continues to gain acclaim, with Jodie Foster among its fans. Having won multiple awards, including Best International Film at the NYFCC, the film also features at the Critics Choice Awards. It explores themes of love and loneliness in Mumbai.

Renowned for its narrative depth, 'All We Imagine As Light' by filmmaker Payal Kapadia keeps capturing international accolades, recently claiming the Best International Film title at the New York Film Critics Circle awards.

Hollywood luminary Jodie Foster, profoundly moved by the film, viewed it twice, highlighting its compelling storytelling. During her acceptance speech, Kapadia expressed gratitude for the wide support and distribution, facilitating connections with Hollywood elites.

Though missing Golden Globes wins, the film remains a strong contender in various award circuits, further exemplified by its nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

