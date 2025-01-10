Jaipur Literature Festival: A Global Stage for Cultural Dialogue

The Jaipur Literature Festival is set to make a grand return for its 18th edition from January 30th at Hotel Clarks Amer. A preview held in Delhi unveiled a vibrant lineup of events and speakers, reflecting the festival's role as a melting pot of literature and cultural dialogue.

The roster of over 300 speakers, which includes Nobel laureates, acclaimed writers, and artists, promises deep dives into themes of democracy, equality, and global cultural narratives. The festival will host literary giants such as Abhijit Banerjee and Javed Akhtar, with sessions traversing crime fiction, biographies, and culinary arts.

Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, emphasizes that the festival bridges cultural and intellectual divides, celebrating a shared love for literature. Concurrent events like the Jaipur Music Stage and Jaipur BookMark publishing conclave expand the festival's reach, highlighting music and book publishing innovations.

