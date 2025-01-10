Celebrating Global Excellence: Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023

President Droupadi Murmu honored 27 distinguished individuals with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on Friday. The event, celebrated for its emphasis on the achievements of the Indian diaspora, concluded with much appreciation for the awardees.

President Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients, highlighting their significant contributions across various fields. Notably, she extended special acknowledgment to Trinidad & Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who received the prestigious accolade in the public affairs category.

The awards, celebrated as the highest honor for overseas Indians, showcased excellence across multiple domains. Other distinguished awardees included Ajay Rane for community service in Australia, Marialena Joan Fernandes for education in Austria, and Lekh Raj Juneja for science and technology in Japan, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)