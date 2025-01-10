Interstellar Celebrates a Decade: Nolan's Masterpiece Returns to Theaters

Celebrating a decade since its original release, Warner Bros Pictures India is set to bring back Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' to cinemas and IMAX screens across the country. This 2014 science fiction classic will return to theaters on February 7, inviting moviegoers to relive its spectacular visual journey.

Known for his epic storytelling, Nolan has crafted films like 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'The Prestige', and 'Inception'. 'Interstellar', starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, follows a team of explorers venturing beyond the galaxy to secure humanity's future among the stars.

Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director of India Theatrical, stated, 'This cinematic masterpiece, with its breathtaking visuals and profound narrative, deserves to be experienced on the big screen. Our passionate audience can once again indulge in its captivating story and Hans Zimmer's unforgettable score.'

(With inputs from agencies.)