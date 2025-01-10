Left Menu

Kala Kumbh: A Cultural Odyssey in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Kala Kumbh in Prayagraj, a cultural exhibition by the state's Culture Department. It showcases the art, culture, and archaeology of UP, including historic Kumbh events, art displays, and extensive documentation tracing Kumbh's history and development across 150 years.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Kala Kumbh in Prayagraj, an innovative cultural camp created by the state Culture Department. This exhibition aims to highlight the rich artistic, cultural, and archaeological heritage of Uttar Pradesh, along with documenting historic Kumbh moments.

During his visit, Adityanath explored the various artworks, including temple replicas and thematic displays. He interacted with 3D videos which illustrated multiple facets of the camp. The Chief Minister praised the initiative, describing Kala Kumbh as an authentic record of the Kumbh Melas' evolving journey over the years.

The exhibition features a gallery and platform for cultural performances, spanning over five acres. Highlights include a dedicated section providing a historical perspective on the Maha Kumbh, reviewing administrative records from events between 1866 and 1954, thereby offering viewers a comprehensive delve into 150 years of history through official documents and reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

