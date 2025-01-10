Unraveling 'Hisaab Barabar': A Tale of Corruption and Justice

'Hisaab Barabar', directed by Ashwni Dhir, slated to stream on ZEE5, promises a compelling mix of drama and humor. Starring R Madhavan, the film operates within the realm of financial fraud, exploring themes of corruption and justice.

The film, which also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari, had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India. Dhir, known for his distinct directorial style, describes it as a mix of engaging narrative and sharp wit.

Madhavan takes on the role of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker, whose journey in the film begins with a small discrepancy in his bank account. Neil Nitin Mukesh portrays Micky Mehta, a banker with a sinister approach, adding layers of intrigue and excitement to the plot.

