Timothee Chalamet's Dual Role: Hosting and Performing on SNL

Timothee Chalamet will host and perform on SNL on January 25. Comedian Dave Chappelle will host with GloRilla on January 18. Chalamet is gaining recognition for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown,' which may earn him an Oscar nomination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:27 IST
Renowned actor Timothee Chalamet is set to take on dual responsibilities as host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' this January 25. NBC recently confirmed the line-up, marking Chalamet's third appearance on the show.

The announcement follows news that comedian Dave Chappelle will host with musical guest GloRilla on January 18. Both Chappelle and GloRilla are Grammy nominees, reflecting their significant roles in awards season.

Currently in the limelight for his role in 'A Complete Unknown,' Chalamet's performance, where he channels Bob Dylan, is generating Oscar buzz. SNL is celebrating its 50th season, with a special anniversary broadcast slated for February 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

