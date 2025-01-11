Timothee Chalamet's Dual Role: Hosting and Performing on SNL

Renowned actor Timothee Chalamet is set to take on dual responsibilities as host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' this January 25. NBC recently confirmed the line-up, marking Chalamet's third appearance on the show.

The announcement follows news that comedian Dave Chappelle will host with musical guest GloRilla on January 18. Both Chappelle and GloRilla are Grammy nominees, reflecting their significant roles in awards season.

Currently in the limelight for his role in 'A Complete Unknown,' Chalamet's performance, where he channels Bob Dylan, is generating Oscar buzz. SNL is celebrating its 50th season, with a special anniversary broadcast slated for February 16.

