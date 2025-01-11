Left Menu

Infosys Prize 2024: Beacon of Scientific Excellence and Innovation

The Infosys Prize 2024 ceremony announced changes to eligibility, emphasizing early recognition for scholars under 40. New Residency requires winners to spend a month in Indian institutions. This year honored exceptional contributions across disciplines, including groundbreaking work in algebraic geometry, quantum physics, and societal applications of computer science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:17 IST
  • India

The Infosys Prize 2024, celebrating its 16th year, introduced new initiatives during its recent ceremony in Bengaluru. The President of the Infosys Science Foundation, Kris Gopalakrishnan, announced the Infosys Prize Residency program, requiring international laureates to spend a month engaging with Indian institutions of their choice.

This year marked an important shift in recognizing exceptional talent under the age of 40, underscoring early career success as a driver of innovation. Six winners were celebrated for their groundbreaking work, including two prominent women scientists, Neena Gupta and Vedika Khemani, for their contributions to mathematical and physical sciences, respectively.

The event was graced by distinguished figures including Professor Peter Sarnak, who presented the awards, and co-founder Narayana Murthy. The esteemed laureates received a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse, solidifying their impact across scientific and academic fields globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

