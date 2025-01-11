Left Menu

Disney and Paramount Join Forces in Aid for L.A. Wildfire Relief

Amid devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Disney pledged $15 million to support organizations in relief efforts, including the American Red Cross and local food banks. Paramount Global also committed $1 million to similar causes, emphasizing corporate solidarity during this crisis.

11-01-2025
Disney (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to the relentless wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company has announced a substantial contribution to aid the relief efforts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has pledged USD 15 million designated for immediate response actions and rebuilding initiatives.

The funds are set to support the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among other key organizations. Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed the company's dedication to aiding both the community and its employees during this trying period, as the devastation continues to unfold.

Additionally, Iger emphasized Disney's historical ties to Los Angeles, the city where Walt Disney laid the foundation for his creative empire. In a similar gesture of unity, Paramount Global's co-chiefs, Brian Robbins, Chris McCarthy, and George Cheeks, have informed staff of their $1 million donation to multiple organizations, reinforcing corporate solidarity in the face of this catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

