Disney and Paramount Join Forces in Aid for L.A. Wildfire Relief

In response to the relentless wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company has announced a substantial contribution to aid the relief efforts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has pledged USD 15 million designated for immediate response actions and rebuilding initiatives.

The funds are set to support the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among other key organizations. Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed the company's dedication to aiding both the community and its employees during this trying period, as the devastation continues to unfold.

Additionally, Iger emphasized Disney's historical ties to Los Angeles, the city where Walt Disney laid the foundation for his creative empire. In a similar gesture of unity, Paramount Global's co-chiefs, Brian Robbins, Chris McCarthy, and George Cheeks, have informed staff of their $1 million donation to multiple organizations, reinforcing corporate solidarity in the face of this catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)