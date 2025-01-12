Rashmika Mandanna on the Mend: Injury Halts Major Film Projects

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently confirmed her leg injury has caused delays in shooting upcoming films.

Taking to Instagram, Mandanna offers an apology to the directors of 'Thama', 'Sikandar', and 'Kubera'. The post humorously documented her recovery journey as she remains optimistic about returning to work soon.

'Pushpa 2', her latest venture, has achieved outstanding success, setting new box office records across India.

