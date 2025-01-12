Rashmika Mandanna on the Mend: Injury Halts Major Film Projects
Renowned actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals her recent leg injury has paused production on her upcoming films. She humorously shared an update on Instagram about her 'hop mode' recovery. Despite this setback, her latest film, 'Pushpa 2,' continues to break box office records.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently confirmed her leg injury has caused delays in shooting upcoming films.
Taking to Instagram, Mandanna offers an apology to the directors of 'Thama', 'Sikandar', and 'Kubera'. The post humorously documented her recovery journey as she remains optimistic about returning to work soon.
'Pushpa 2', her latest venture, has achieved outstanding success, setting new box office records across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
