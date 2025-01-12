Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast Joins Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'

The upcoming horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla,' directed by Priyadarshan, features a star-studded cast including Tabu, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and others. Scheduled for an April 2, 2026, release, the film reunites Tabu with Kumar, Rawal, and Priyadarshan for the first time since 2000's hit 'Hera Pheri'.

The much-anticipated horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' is gaining attention thanks to its stellar cast, including Tabu, Akshay Kumar, and others. Directed by Priyadarshan, audiences can look forward to its release on April 2, 2026.

'Bhooth Bangla' witnesses the reunion of Tabu with Kumar, Rawal, and Priyadarshan after their successful venture in the 2000 comedy hit 'Hera Pheri'. The film promises the same excitement and comedy-packed action.

This project marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan in over 14 years since their last film 'Khatta Meetha', a political satire released in 2010. Fans are eager to see this dynamic team back in action.

