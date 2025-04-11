Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee Team Up for Horror Comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

In a cinematic first, renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is reuniting with acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee for an upcoming horror comedy, 'Police Station Mein Bhoot.'

Having previously delivered hits like 'Satya' and 'Kaun?', the duo is venturing into this genre for the first time. Varma leveraged his social media to make this exciting announcement.

The film promises cutting-edge visual effects and spine-chilling scenes, ensuring it will provide both fun and fright. This collaboration is highly anticipated, rekindling the creative partnership that helped Bajpayee achieve widespread acclaim in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)