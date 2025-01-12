Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at Czech Restaurant Claims Six Lives

A devastating fire at a restaurant in Most, northern Czech Republic, resulted in six fatalities and six serious injuries. Originating from a likely overturned gas heater, the fire was battled by over 60 firefighters before being controlled. Investigations and evacuations followed the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:15 IST
Tragic Blaze at Czech Restaurant Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

A devastating fire broke out at the U Kojota restaurant in Most, a city located 100 kilometers north of Prague, resulting in six fatalities and serious injuries to six others, officials reported on Sunday.

Firefighters identified a gas heater that likely overturned as the possible cause of the blaze. The restaurant was still open when the fire erupted just before midnight, necessitating a prompt response to control the flames.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan and Most Mayor Marek Hrvol, who visited the scene, noted it as the worst tragedy in the city's recent history. Thirty people were evacuated from the restaurant and nearby apartment residence as the situation unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025