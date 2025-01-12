Tragic Blaze at Czech Restaurant Claims Six Lives

A devastating fire broke out at the U Kojota restaurant in Most, a city located 100 kilometers north of Prague, resulting in six fatalities and serious injuries to six others, officials reported on Sunday.

Firefighters identified a gas heater that likely overturned as the possible cause of the blaze. The restaurant was still open when the fire erupted just before midnight, necessitating a prompt response to control the flames.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan and Most Mayor Marek Hrvol, who visited the scene, noted it as the worst tragedy in the city's recent history. Thirty people were evacuated from the restaurant and nearby apartment residence as the situation unfolded.

