Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' Set for Release After Delays

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has generated buzz on social media with the release of stills from his anticipated film 'Punjab 95'. The film, which centers on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, may hit theaters next month.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced under Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, 'Punjab 95' faced delays due to challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification. The cast includes Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, and the project has been a focal point for fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Originally slated for a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, the film was unexpectedly removed from the schedule. Khalra's investigations into unidentified cremations in Punjab from 1984-1994 and his subsequent disappearance in 1995 are pivotal elements of the film, adding significant historical narrative.

