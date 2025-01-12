Celebrating 50 Years of Wankhede Stadium: Cricket Icons Honored

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) honored some of the city's cricket greats, including Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli, at the launch event marking the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium.

The main celebration is scheduled for January 19 and will witness the presence of cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and others. A commemorative book and postal stamp will be released on the occasion.

MCA will also pay tribute to the groundsmen and members of the Mumbai team who participated in the first-class match at Wankhede in 1974.

