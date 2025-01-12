Left Menu

President's Festive Greetings: Celebrating India’s Harvest Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu extended festive greetings to the nation, celebrating Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. She highlighted these festivals as symbols of India's rich cultural heritage and our relationship with nature, urging gratitude towards farmers and wishing for happiness and prosperity for all.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens across India on the eve of major harvest festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. These celebrations, she remarked, are vibrant symbols of our country's rich cultural heritage.

Emphasizing the diverse ways these festivals are celebrated across different regions, the President noted how they reinforce India's harmonious relationship with nature. Traditionally, people participate in rituals such as taking holy dips in sacred rivers and performing charitable acts during these festivals.

The President also highlighted the significance of these festivities in expressing gratitude to the nation's farmers whose relentless efforts sustain the country. She called for collective vigor to foster happiness, prosperity, and progress towards India's development.

