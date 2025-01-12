Maha Kumbh 2025: A Symphony of Faith and Tradition Begins in Prayagraj

Prayagraj is set to host the sprawling Maha Kumbh festival, a cornerstone of Sanatan faith, as it kicks off with the Paush Purnima bath. This event marks the beginning of the month-long 'Kalpvas' tradition at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

As millions gather for this spiritual festival, they partake in 'Kalpvas'—a period dedicated to holy dips, chanting, meditation, and worship from January 13 to February 12, 2025. Approximately 10 lakh devotees are expected to participate, showcasing their devotion at this massive congregation.

In anticipation, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has established 1.6 lakh tents for 'Kalpvasis', complete with electricity, water, and sanitation facilities. Enhanced security measures, including water police and river barricades, as well as bonfire arrangements and medical facilities, ensure both safety and comfort for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)