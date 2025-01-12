Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Symphony of Faith and Tradition Begins in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh, the grand festival of Sanatan faith, commences with the Paush Purnima bath at Prayagraj's Sangam. Lakhs of devotees will observe Kalpvas, engaging in spiritual practices. Extensive arrangements are in place for the event, including tents, security, and healthcare facilities, ensuring a smooth sacred experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:35 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Symphony of Faith and Tradition Begins in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj is set to host the sprawling Maha Kumbh festival, a cornerstone of Sanatan faith, as it kicks off with the Paush Purnima bath. This event marks the beginning of the month-long 'Kalpvas' tradition at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

As millions gather for this spiritual festival, they partake in 'Kalpvas'—a period dedicated to holy dips, chanting, meditation, and worship from January 13 to February 12, 2025. Approximately 10 lakh devotees are expected to participate, showcasing their devotion at this massive congregation.

In anticipation, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has established 1.6 lakh tents for 'Kalpvasis', complete with electricity, water, and sanitation facilities. Enhanced security measures, including water police and river barricades, as well as bonfire arrangements and medical facilities, ensure both safety and comfort for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025