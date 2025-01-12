Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2023: A Global Showcase of India's Cultural Tapestry

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the expected arrival of over 1.5 million foreign tourists to the Maha Kumbh. A tent city offers amenities like Ayurveda, and Yoga. The event highlights India's cultural diversity, including Kalagram exhibitions showcasing traditional arts and cuisine. Significant spiritual destinations have improved connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:14 IST
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announced the expected influx of over 1.5 million foreign tourists to the Maha Kumbh this year. The festival, regarded as the world's largest fair, is set to highlight India's rich tapestry of unity in diversity.

The Tourism Ministry has established a tent city offering amenities like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Panchakarma to accommodate the visitors. The Kalagram, a cultural hub, will feature exhibitions, replicas of sacred sites, and performances from over 14,630 artists presenting India's traditional art forms.

With events spanning over 45 days, including venues like Ganga Pandals and Jhunsi, the gathering aims to provide a vibrant platform for showcasing India's folk arts. Connectivity enhancements have been made to key spiritual destinations, aligning with efforts to give the Maha Kumbh global recognition.

