Cultural Extravaganza at Maha Kumbh: A Melodious Celebration in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, will see a cultural celebration in Prayagraj. The Culture Ministry's 'Kalagram' initiative will host performances by renowned Indian singers including Kailash Kher and Shankar Mahadevan. The site, spanning 4,000 hectares, highlights India's artistic and organisational splendour.

Ahead of the festival's start, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the event in Prayagraj. The 'Kalagram' area will feature a grand 10,000-capacity Ganga Pandal, alongside three other stages, with performances planned by 15,000 artistes, including Padma awardees. Visitors can explore art exhibitions and a 360-degree sound experience depicting Ganga Avtaran.

The festival promises an influx of over 40 crore devotees and tourists, offering insights into India's rich craft traditions through seven Sanskriti Aangans, while celestial stargazing sessions add a cosmic touch. A curated exhibition of literary works by the Sahitya Akademi will further enrich the cultural experience at the Maha Kumbh.

