Cultural Extravaganza at Maha Kumbh: A Melodious Celebration in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to feature performances by top Indian singers. The Culture Ministry has established 'Kalagram,' a space celebrating India's cultural heritage. Spanning 4,000 hectares, it will host a range of events, including art exhibitions and music shows, for millions of visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newquay | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:22 IST
  India

The Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, will see a cultural celebration in Prayagraj. The Culture Ministry's 'Kalagram' initiative will host performances by renowned Indian singers including Kailash Kher and Shankar Mahadevan. The site, spanning 4,000 hectares, highlights India's artistic and organisational splendour.

Ahead of the festival's start, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the event in Prayagraj. The 'Kalagram' area will feature a grand 10,000-capacity Ganga Pandal, alongside three other stages, with performances planned by 15,000 artistes, including Padma awardees. Visitors can explore art exhibitions and a 360-degree sound experience depicting Ganga Avtaran.

The festival promises an influx of over 40 crore devotees and tourists, offering insights into India's rich craft traditions through seven Sanskriti Aangans, while celestial stargazing sessions add a cosmic touch. A curated exhibition of literary works by the Sahitya Akademi will further enrich the cultural experience at the Maha Kumbh.

