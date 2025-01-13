Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP leader K Annamalai extended their congratulations to Tamil film icon Ajith Kumar for his racing team's impressive third-place finish in the Dubai 24H 2025 event. The race, held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, showcases teams in a 24-hour contest of speed, strategy, and endurance.

Udhayanidhi expressed his excitement on 'X,' stating, "I am thrilled to hear that Ajith Kumar Sir and his team have secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025. Congratulations to Ajith Kumar Sir and his team for this remarkable achievement."

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan praised Ajith's diverse talents, calling the win an "extraordinary achievement" that highlights Ajith's drive and dedication in multiple endeavors, marking a proud moment for Indian motorsports.

(With inputs from agencies.)