Left Menu

Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports

Tamil star Ajith Kumar and his racing team secured third place in the Dubai 24H 2025 race, prompting congratulations from notable figures like Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kamal Haasan. The event, held at Dubai Autodrome, tested high-performance cars in a 24-hour challenge of speed and endurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:32 IST
Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports
Ajith Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP leader K Annamalai extended their congratulations to Tamil film icon Ajith Kumar for his racing team's impressive third-place finish in the Dubai 24H 2025 event. The race, held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, showcases teams in a 24-hour contest of speed, strategy, and endurance.

Udhayanidhi expressed his excitement on 'X,' stating, "I am thrilled to hear that Ajith Kumar Sir and his team have secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025. Congratulations to Ajith Kumar Sir and his team for this remarkable achievement."

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan praised Ajith's diverse talents, calling the win an "extraordinary achievement" that highlights Ajith's drive and dedication in multiple endeavors, marking a proud moment for Indian motorsports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025