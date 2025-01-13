Left Menu

Celebrities Face Devastation in California Wildfires: Homes and Studios Lost

Greg Wells, renowned music producer known for 'Wicked,' lost his home and state-of-the-art studio to California wildfires. Despite the devastation, Wells maintains perspective on life's challenges, emphasizing safety over material loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:05 IST
LA Fires (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Music producer Greg Wells, celebrated for his work on 'Wicked,' is among the celebrities who lost their homes in the recent California wildfires. He also saw the destruction of his advanced Dolby Atmos mixing studio in Pacific Palisades, as reported by Variety.

The fire struck as Wells was preparing to resume work on 'Wicked: For Good.' In an interview with Variety, he expressed, 'Life is supposed to be hard, though maybe not this hard. It could be much worse. While some lives were lost, my family and I are safe, albeit shocked and saddened.'

Wells mourned the loss of his impressive collection of recording equipment, including a custom-built 48-channel analog console by Paul Wolff and a surround sound system with 17 speakers. However, he stressed that these possessions do not define him or the music he creates. Paris Hilton also shared that her Malibu home, where her son took his first steps, was lost to the fires, echoing the broader heartbreak many face after the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

