Triumph in Palm Springs: 'Superboys of Malegaon' Shines with Special Mention

'Superboys of Malegaon,' a film by director Reema Kagti, received a special mention at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival. This recognition came in the Young Cineastes Award category, highlighting a narrative on amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh's Bollywood-inspired journey. It's a Prime Video original, co-produced by Zoya Akhtar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:24 IST
Reema Kagti's cinematic endeavor, 'Superboys of Malegaon,' has garnered a special mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Held annually in Palm Springs, California, this year's festival, spanning from January 2 to January 13, honored Kagti's depiction of Malegaon life. Although the main award was clinched by 'Tatami,' a film charting an Iranian judoka's world championship journey, Kagti's project stood out.

Based on Nasir Shaikh's life, the film portrays the dreams and resilience of Malegaon's residents. Co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, the Prime Video original had premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, further featured at London's BFI Film Festival, and contested at the Red Sea Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

