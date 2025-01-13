Left Menu

Celebrating Bhogali Bihu: Unity Through Tradition

'Bhogali Bihu', celebrated in Assam, symbolizes unity and camaraderie. Governor Acharya and Chief Minister Sarma highlight its importance in cultural cohesion, as the festival involves feasting and the burning of 'mejis'. Bhogali Bihu marks the end of the harvest season, promoting nature's harmony and communal bonding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have extended warm greetings to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of 'Bhogali Bihu', which begins this Monday.

In a statement, the governor expressed that the festival embodies unity, brotherhood, and camaraderie, transcending caste, creed, religion, and language. He emphasized the significance of 'mejis', structures created from hay that characterize the uniqueness of the celebration.

The chief minister also highlighted the significance of 'Uruka', the community feast, urging everyone to cherish time with their loved ones. This vibrant festival, marking the conclusion of the harvesting season, is a homage to prosperity and togetherness for all in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

