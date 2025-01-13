Celebrating Bhogali Bihu: Unity Through Tradition
'Bhogali Bihu', celebrated in Assam, symbolizes unity and camaraderie. Governor Acharya and Chief Minister Sarma highlight its importance in cultural cohesion, as the festival involves feasting and the burning of 'mejis'. Bhogali Bihu marks the end of the harvest season, promoting nature's harmony and communal bonding.
- Country:
- India
Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have extended warm greetings to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of 'Bhogali Bihu', which begins this Monday.
In a statement, the governor expressed that the festival embodies unity, brotherhood, and camaraderie, transcending caste, creed, religion, and language. He emphasized the significance of 'mejis', structures created from hay that characterize the uniqueness of the celebration.
The chief minister also highlighted the significance of 'Uruka', the community feast, urging everyone to cherish time with their loved ones. This vibrant festival, marking the conclusion of the harvesting season, is a homage to prosperity and togetherness for all in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's New Legal Crusade Against Forced Organ Harvesting
Disinflationary effect of bumper kharif harvest and rabi crop prospects are likely to soften foodgrain prices: RBI report.
Governor Acharya Advocates District Development in Tinsukia
Celebrating India's Harvest Festivals: Unity in Diversity
India Celebrates Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Other Harvest Festivals