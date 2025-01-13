Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: A Tribute to Armed Forces Veterans

The ninth Armed Forces Veterans Day in Shimla celebrated the contributions of retired soldiers. Lt Gen Devendra Sharma honored veterans, emphasizing the bond between retired and active personnel. Upcoming Army Day activities will highlight the army's role and legacy in national security and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:18 IST
Honoring Heroes: A Tribute to Armed Forces Veterans
The ninth Armed Forces Veterans Day was marked with great reverence at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on Monday. The event dedicated to the veterans of the nation, underscored the deep-rooted camaraderie between retired and serving soldiers.

In a statement, Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C ARTRAC, lauded several state veterans for their significant contributions to society's upliftment. The day's events poignantly reminded attendees of the sacrifices made by heroic soldiers, emphasizing the importance of remembering their service and legacy.

Moreover, the festivities in Shimla reinforced the bond between veterans and serving personnel, solidifying the Indian Army's ongoing commitment to their welfare. As part of the upcoming Army Day commemoration, ARTRAC will hold a 'Know Your Army' event featuring weapon displays, a medical camp, and other activities to highlight the army's pivotal role in national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

