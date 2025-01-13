Left Menu

Pakistan Decries Racist Remarks Targeting British-Pakistanis

Pakistan condemned recent racist and Islamophobic comments against British-Pakistanis, emphasizing their vital contributions to UK society. The Foreign Office responded to media inquiries on remarks made following Elon Musk's involvement in the 'Asian grooming gangs' debate. Pakistan highlighted long-standing ties and contributions of its diaspora to UK development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:25 IST
Pakistan Decries Racist Remarks Targeting British-Pakistanis
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has issued a strong condemnation of what it described as 'increasingly racist and Islamophobic' remarks made against British-Pakistanis. The country's Foreign Office focused on the media responses after Tesla's CEO Elon Musk commented on the term 'Asian grooming gangs.'

The controversial remarks became further inflamed when Indian politician Priyanka Chaturvedi labeled the gangs as 'Pakistani grooming gangs,' a statement that Musk supported. Pakistan's Foreign Office expressed alarm over commentary in the UK that conflates criminal actions of individuals with the broader British Pakistani community.

The office stressed the deep socio-economic ties between Pakistan and the UK, underscoring contributions made by British-Pakistani individuals in multiple sectors like trade, education, and culture. "These individuals strengthen the UK," said the spokesperson, rejecting attempts to demonize the diverse community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025