Pakistan Decries Racist Remarks Targeting British-Pakistanis
Pakistan condemned recent racist and Islamophobic comments against British-Pakistanis, emphasizing their vital contributions to UK society. The Foreign Office responded to media inquiries on remarks made following Elon Musk's involvement in the 'Asian grooming gangs' debate. Pakistan highlighted long-standing ties and contributions of its diaspora to UK development.
Pakistan has issued a strong condemnation of what it described as 'increasingly racist and Islamophobic' remarks made against British-Pakistanis. The country's Foreign Office focused on the media responses after Tesla's CEO Elon Musk commented on the term 'Asian grooming gangs.'
The controversial remarks became further inflamed when Indian politician Priyanka Chaturvedi labeled the gangs as 'Pakistani grooming gangs,' a statement that Musk supported. Pakistan's Foreign Office expressed alarm over commentary in the UK that conflates criminal actions of individuals with the broader British Pakistani community.
The office stressed the deep socio-economic ties between Pakistan and the UK, underscoring contributions made by British-Pakistani individuals in multiple sectors like trade, education, and culture. "These individuals strengthen the UK," said the spokesperson, rejecting attempts to demonize the diverse community.
