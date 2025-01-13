Pakistan Decries Racist Remarks Targeting British-Pakistanis

Pakistan has issued a strong condemnation of what it described as 'increasingly racist and Islamophobic' remarks made against British-Pakistanis. The country's Foreign Office focused on the media responses after Tesla's CEO Elon Musk commented on the term 'Asian grooming gangs.'

The controversial remarks became further inflamed when Indian politician Priyanka Chaturvedi labeled the gangs as 'Pakistani grooming gangs,' a statement that Musk supported. Pakistan's Foreign Office expressed alarm over commentary in the UK that conflates criminal actions of individuals with the broader British Pakistani community.

The office stressed the deep socio-economic ties between Pakistan and the UK, underscoring contributions made by British-Pakistani individuals in multiple sectors like trade, education, and culture. "These individuals strengthen the UK," said the spokesperson, rejecting attempts to demonize the diverse community.

