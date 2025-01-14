Left Menu

Holy Dip of Faith: Makar Sankranti's Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh

The Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh witnessed millions of devotees taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam during Makar Sankranti. Thirteen akharas participated in this ceremonial ritual, which marks a key spiritual aspect of the festival, as pilgrims seek spiritual cleansing and merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:14 IST
The sacred Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj saw a wave of devotion as over a million pilgrims took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This traditional ceremony signifies the union of faith and culture.

In the early morning hours, members of various Hindu monastic orders, known as akharas, led the ritualistic baths. The Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were among the first to participate, marking the importance of this event in the Hindu faith.

Despite the chilly waters, devotees, including international pilgrims, gathered in large numbers. Led by chants and accompanied by spiritual leaders, the procession reflected the rich cultural tapestry and deep spiritual significance imbued in this age-old tradition of the sacred snan.

