Director Reveals Why 'The Flash' Stumbled at the Box Office

Director Andy Muschietti has shed light on the disappointing performance of his 2023 film 'The Flash', a major DC superhero feature.

In a candid interview, Muschietti suggested that the movie struggled to captivate all audience demographics, barely recouping its substantial production costs.

The film, with its budget of approximately USD 200 million, managed a global box office earning of around USD 270 million, confronting both poor reviews and audience disinterest. Muschietti noted the industry's expectation for broad appeal, saying, "It wasn't a movie that appealed to all four quadrants." He further explained that not all groups, particularly women, were drawn to 'The Flash'.

The movie was also plagued by controversies, including legal issues involving lead actor Ezra Miller, which overshadowed aspects of the film's execution. Despite these challenges, Muschietti expressed contentment with his artistic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)