Director Reveals Why 'The Flash' Stumbled at the Box Office
Director Andy Muschietti discussed the underwhelming performance of his film 'The Flash', attributing its failure to its inability to engage diverse demographics. The movie, starring Ezra Miller, only made a modest profit beyond its large budget, prompting Muschietti to reflect on audience interest in superhero characters.
Director Andy Muschietti has shed light on the disappointing performance of his 2023 film 'The Flash', a major DC superhero feature.
In a candid interview, Muschietti suggested that the movie struggled to captivate all audience demographics, barely recouping its substantial production costs.
The film, with its budget of approximately USD 200 million, managed a global box office earning of around USD 270 million, confronting both poor reviews and audience disinterest. Muschietti noted the industry's expectation for broad appeal, saying, "It wasn't a movie that appealed to all four quadrants." He further explained that not all groups, particularly women, were drawn to 'The Flash'.
The movie was also plagued by controversies, including legal issues involving lead actor Ezra Miller, which overshadowed aspects of the film's execution. Despite these challenges, Muschietti expressed contentment with his artistic endeavor.
