Queen Sonja's Health Update: Scheduled Pacemaker Surgery
Norwegian Queen Sonja, 87, is set to undergo pacemaker surgery this week following a heart issue last weekend. Diagnosed with cardiac fibrillation after a ski trip, she was briefly hospitalized. King Harald, her husband and the head of state, also received a pacemaker earlier this year.
This week, Norway's Queen Sonja, aged 87, will undergo pacemaker surgery, following heart complications experienced over the weekend, the Norwegian royal court announced on Tuesday.
Queen Sonja, the spouse of King Harald, Norway's reigning monarch, was hospitalized briefly on Saturday. She was diagnosed with cardiac fibrillation after returning from a ski excursion, according to the court's previous statement.
In March, King Harald, also 87, had a pacemaker installed, aimed at addressing issues related to a low heart rate.
