Devotees Flock as Natural Cave Reopens at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

The revered natural cave at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, was opened for devotees on Tuesday as part of the Makar Sankranti celebrations, officials reported.

Special prayers marked the occasion, attended by notable figures including Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. This cave, integral to the sanctum, is traditionally accessible only during the quieter winter months to ensure devotees' safety.

Despite the pandemic-related constraints, over 1.50 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since the New Year. With daily footfalls ranging between 10,000 to 15,000 on average, the opening of the natural cave is expected to attract even more pilgrims to this sacred site.

