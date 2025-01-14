Left Menu

META 2025: Celebrating Two Decades of Theatrical Excellence

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) calls for entries for its 20th edition, celebrating diverse theatrical artistry. The festival, held at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre in March, invites submissions until January 30. Categories include Best Play, Director, Actor, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:18 IST
META 2025: Celebrating Two Decades of Theatrical Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) is inviting entries for its 20th edition. Submissions are open until January 30, with the event scheduled from March 13-20, returning to the esteemed Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre.

Annually, some 400 entries compete across 13 categories, spotlighting diverse theatrical talents. Eligible plays are those produced in India between January 31, 2019, and January 15, 2025. Prestigious awards include Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor, and a notable Lifetime Achievement Award.

META 2025 aims to highlight the transformative power of theatre, showcasing productions that tackle themes from caste conflict to existential issues. The previous edition saw success with the Assamese play 'Raghunath,' securing six awards. The festival continues to be a dynamic platform for bold narratives and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025