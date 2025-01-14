META 2025: Celebrating Two Decades of Theatrical Excellence

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) is inviting entries for its 20th edition. Submissions are open until January 30, with the event scheduled from March 13-20, returning to the esteemed Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre.

Annually, some 400 entries compete across 13 categories, spotlighting diverse theatrical talents. Eligible plays are those produced in India between January 31, 2019, and January 15, 2025. Prestigious awards include Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor, and a notable Lifetime Achievement Award.

META 2025 aims to highlight the transformative power of theatre, showcasing productions that tackle themes from caste conflict to existential issues. The previous edition saw success with the Assamese play 'Raghunath,' securing six awards. The festival continues to be a dynamic platform for bold narratives and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)