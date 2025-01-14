Left Menu

Vibrant Rituals and Martial Arts at Maha Kumbh's 'Amrit Snan'

During the 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh, both male and female Naga sadhus captivated onlookers with spiritual energy and traditional martial arts. The event showcased their mastery with weapons and rituals, turning it into a vibrant celebration of tradition and spiritual unity, capturing the essence of human-nature harmony.

The Maha Kumbh's 'Amrit Snan' on Tuesday was a spectacular showcase of spiritual vigor, as Naga sadhus performed martial arts to the delight of pilgrims at the Triveni bank. Both male and female Naga ascetics participated, bringing traditional flair and captivating the audience with displays of discipline and weaponry skills.

The Uttar Pradesh government's statement highlighted the electrifying events, where sadhus demonstrated martial prowess with spears, swords, and 'damru' drums. Their grand procession, or 'Shobha Yatra', preceding the holy bath, was a magnificent display of spirituality, with sadhus adorned in traditional attire and riding on horses.

Captured by devotees and media alike, the sadhus' vibrant energy and engaging interactions underscored Maha Kumbh's spirit as a festival that unites humanity and nature. Their unique rituals and joyful engagement with the crowd turned the religious gathering into a celebration of spiritual harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

