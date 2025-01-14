Taylor Swift Eyes Gig in Shanghai: Economic Implications Loom

Shanghai authorities have initiated preliminary discussions with pop megastar Taylor Swift's team, eyeing the possibility of a performance in the city's bustling financial hub. The Paper, a Chinese media outlet, broke the news on Tuesday, quoting a city official.

Swift's 'Eras' tour made headlines for being the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue, injecting economic vigor into cities worldwide. Although she skipped China on her last tour, her popularity endures. Zhang Qi, the deputy director of Shanghai's culture and tourism bureau, confirmed the meeting with Swift's team.

He remarked on the sidelines of a local political event, expressing that future plans hinge on market conditions and Shanghai's allure. Swift's publicist has yet to comment on these unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)