Punjab's Literary Legacy: A Tribute to Surjit Patar
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the establishment of the Surjit Patar Centre for Ethical Artificial Intelligence at Guru Nanak Dev University. This center will honor the late poet Surjit Patar. Mann emphasized education over groupism and announced an award to encourage budding writers, while highlighting Patar's influence on Punjabi literature.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced the creation of a cutting-edge Surjit Patar Centre for Ethical Artificial Intelligence at Guru Nanak Dev University. This initiative marks a tribute to the respected poet and writer Surjit Patar, who passed away last May. Mann ensured the university of full support and cooperation for this development.
During an event commemorating Patar's birth anniversary, Mann unveiled plans to introduce an award honoring great writers, aimed at inspiring budding authors. Highlighting his commitment to education, Mann stressed that university appointments focus on enhancing academics, distancing from groupism, and upholding the values taught by historical figures against injustice.
In conjunction with this, Mann announced a Rs 350 crore allocation to Punjabi University, Patiala, to alleviate financial difficulties and enhance teaching capabilities. He encouraged students to maintain proficiency in Punjabi, thus nurturing their connection to their language and heritage, and underscored the pride in being custodians of the Punjabi literary tradition.
