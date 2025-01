Strengthening Ties: India and Spain Forge Ahead

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in constructive discussions with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles on Tuesday in Madrid, underscoring a commitment to bolstering bilateral defence ties and addressing pivotal regional and global challenges.

During his two-day official visit to Spain, Jaishankar also participated in discussions aimed at strategic alliances at the Spain-India Council Foundation, emphasizing that India-Spain collaboration plays a vital role in a turbulent global landscape, with the potential to strengthen both economies and enhance talent mobility.

Jaishankar's visit marked a significant step in fortifying ties between India and Spain, aligning with the recent engagement by Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in India, and highlights ongoing efforts to deepen relations with the EU, Mediterranean countries, and Latin America.

