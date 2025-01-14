Massive Pilgrimage: Gangasagar Mela Draws Millions Despite Chilly Weather

Braving harsh weather conditions, approximately 30 lakh pilgrims gathered at Gangasagar, the meeting point of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal, for a ritual dip during Makar Sankranti, authorities stated.

Devotees, amidst the chill, engaged in traditional bathing rites and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, with the 'Shahi Snan' timing lasting 24 hours starting at 6.58 am.

Tragically, five pilgrims succumbed to old age-related issues, while security remains tight on Sagar Island. The government coordinated a force of 13,000 police and 2,500 civil defense personnel to ensure safety and order at the Gangasagar Mela, coinciding with Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)