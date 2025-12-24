Mamata Banerjee Prepares for Grand Gangasagar Mela Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is preparing to visit Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district on January 5, an event highlighted by her review of the Gangasagar Mela preparations.

During her visit, Banerjee will hold discussions with local district administration and is set to inaugurate numerous development initiatives, with the highlight being the foundation laying for a significant bridge over the Muriganga river.

This strategic project, estimated to cost around Rs 17 crore, is expected to be completed within a four-year timeline. Scheduled activities also include an on-site inspection to ensure all is ready for the upcoming Mela.

