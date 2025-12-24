Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Prepares for Grand Gangasagar Mela Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Sagar Island to oversee preparations for the Gangasagar Mela. Her visit includes meetings with local officials and inaugurating development projects, including the foundation of a new bridge over the Muriganga river, with completion expected in four years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is preparing to visit Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district on January 5, an event highlighted by her review of the Gangasagar Mela preparations.

During her visit, Banerjee will hold discussions with local district administration and is set to inaugurate numerous development initiatives, with the highlight being the foundation laying for a significant bridge over the Muriganga river.

This strategic project, estimated to cost around Rs 17 crore, is expected to be completed within a four-year timeline. Scheduled activities also include an on-site inspection to ensure all is ready for the upcoming Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

