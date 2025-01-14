Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Spain's Collaborative Pathways

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Spain to strengthen the India-Spain partnership by meeting with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, including defense collaboration, and emphasized India's strategic importance in Europe and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:20 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Spain's Collaborative Pathways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Spain to reaffirm and strengthen the long-standing partnership between India and Spain. During his visit, he met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez to update him on the progress in bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar discussed enhancing defense cooperation with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles. In a session organized by the Spain-India Council Foundation, he highlighted the importance of India-Spain collaboration in addressing global challenges.

The minister's visit reflects India's strategic approach to deepening ties with Spain, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations in strengthening the global economy and fostering talent mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025