Strengthening Ties: India and Spain's Collaborative Pathways

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Spain to reaffirm and strengthen the long-standing partnership between India and Spain. During his visit, he met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez to update him on the progress in bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar discussed enhancing defense cooperation with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles. In a session organized by the Spain-India Council Foundation, he highlighted the importance of India-Spain collaboration in addressing global challenges.

The minister's visit reflects India's strategic approach to deepening ties with Spain, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations in strengthening the global economy and fostering talent mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)