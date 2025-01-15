Ram Lalla Gold and Silver Bars: A Legacy of Faith and Craftsmanship

MMTC-PAMP has marked the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya by releasing exclusive gold and silver bars. These commemorative pieces, capturing the divine essence of Lord Ram, are meticulously crafted with the highest purity standards of 99.99%+. They signify a blend of faith and superior craftsmanship.

The three-day celebrations began with a ceremonial 'Abhishek' performed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was followed by vibrant cultural programs featuring prominent artists, including Usha Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan, resonating the teachings and virtues of Lord Ram.

MMTC-PAMP continues to lead in the precious metals industry, seamlessly combining Swiss excellence with Indian traditions, earning accolades for purity and craftsmanship. This initiative reflects their commitment to cultural heritage, offering devotees and investors a chance to own a piece of this historic celebration.

