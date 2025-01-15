Left Menu

Ram Lalla Gold and Silver Bars: A Legacy of Faith and Craftsmanship

MMTC-PAMP celebrates the first anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya with exclusive gold and silver bars. These commemorative pieces, embodying Lord Ram's spirit, are crafted with 99.99%+ purity. The celebration included cultural performances and spiritual rituals, highlighting MMTC-PAMP's dedication to Indian traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:57 IST
Ram Lalla Gold and Silver Bars: A Legacy of Faith and Craftsmanship

MMTC-PAMP has marked the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya by releasing exclusive gold and silver bars. These commemorative pieces, capturing the divine essence of Lord Ram, are meticulously crafted with the highest purity standards of 99.99%+. They signify a blend of faith and superior craftsmanship.

The three-day celebrations began with a ceremonial 'Abhishek' performed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was followed by vibrant cultural programs featuring prominent artists, including Usha Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan, resonating the teachings and virtues of Lord Ram.

MMTC-PAMP continues to lead in the precious metals industry, seamlessly combining Swiss excellence with Indian traditions, earning accolades for purity and craftsmanship. This initiative reflects their commitment to cultural heritage, offering devotees and investors a chance to own a piece of this historic celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025