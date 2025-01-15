Priyanka Chopra Joins Jonas Brothers for Festive Disney+ Holiday Film

Priyanka Chopra is set to join her husband Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, in an upcoming holiday film poised to make its debut on Disney+ during the 2025 festive season, as confirmed by E! News.

Filming commenced on January 13 in Toronto, where Priyanka was seen on set with Nick and the Jonas brothers. The 'Citadel' star donned a stylish black hoodie and a long black coat with grey and white stripes, while Nick kept warm in a dark puffy jacket, hood up against the snowfall, according to E! News.

The atmosphere on set was brimming with festive spirit as Priyanka transitioned from her winter coat to a holiday-inspired ensemble, showcasing a cream-colored long-sleeve top with a red floor-length skirt. Joe Jonas, maintaining a casual chic look, sported a teal cardigan paired with dark-wash jeans.

Adding to the star lineup are Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas clan, and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' actress Chloe Bennet. Nick Jonas, who has earned accolades for his roles in 'Scream Queens', 'Kingdom', and 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', lauded Priyanka's invaluable contribution as he prepared for his role in the film.

In an August 2024 interview with E! News, Nick expressed his gratitude for Priyanka's expertise. "I've got a pretty good scene partner at home," he noted, emphasizing her world-class talent. Nick revealed that their discussions go beyond mere film talk, often delving into the intricacies of character development. "We just talk about, you know, characters," Nick explained, adding, "It's great to stay creative at home, and then you can bring that into the workspace."

Married in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018, Priyanka and Nick have consistently captured public attention. The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. (ANI)

