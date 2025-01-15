Global Delegation Dives Into India's Maha Kumbh Experience

An international delegation comprising 21 members from 10 countries is poised to take a sacred dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, India, capturing global attention. The event, coordinated by the Uttar Pradesh government, showcases India's rich cultural tapestry. Nations included are Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the UAE.

Hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, the delegation will experience the cultural magnificence of the region with arrangements made at the Tent City in Arail. The two-day itinerary features a heritage walk, a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, and an aerial tour of the Maha Kumbh area to immerse the delegates in India's spiritual heritage.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj, is one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings. With an estimated footfall of 40 to 45 crore pilgrims, the event began on January 13 and will conclude on February 16, encapsulating India's spiritual and cultural essence.

